Richard Satchwell found guilty of wife’s murder

Richard Satchwell has been found guilty of the murder of his wife Tina at their home in Co Cork.

The British truck driver, 58, had denied the murder of Tina Satchwell on a date between March 19 and March 20 2017.

He did not react as the unanimous verdict was read to the Central Criminal Court in Dublin at around 12.23pm on Friday.

Tina Satchwell (Family Handout/PA)

The jury had been deliberating for a total of nine hours and 28 minutes since Tuesday afternoon.

Relatives of Mrs Satchwell wept as the guilty verdict was returned.

Satchwell, who sat with his head in his hand as the jury entered the courtroom, will be sentenced on June 4.

Gardai discovered Mrs Satchwell’s skeletal remains buried under the stairs of their home in October 2023 after a search of the property in Grattan Street.

Her badly decomposed body was wrapped in a soiled sheet and covered with a black plastic sheet.

She was wearing pyjamas with a dressing gown, and the belt of the gown was wrapped around her.

State pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said she could not determine the exact cause of death because of the advanced state of decomposition.

Forensics officers at the property in Youghal, Co Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

During Garda interviews, Satchwell said that on the morning of March 20 2017, he found his wife standing at the bottom of the stairs with a chisel in her hand, scraping at the plasterboard.

He claimed that she came at him with the chisel, and he fell back on to the floor.

He added that Mrs Satchwell tried to stab him multiple times with the chisel and that he grabbed her clothing and restrained her by putting the belt of the robe against her neck.

Satchwell said that in a very short period of time, she went limp and fell into his arms.

He then placed her body on the couch in the living room, before moving her to the chest freezer and then burying her under the stairs.

It was more than six years before gardai discovered her body.