Mother of jailed British activist admitted to hospital while on hunger strike

The mother of a British man jailed in Egypt has been admitted to hospital after spending more than 240 days on hunger strike.

Laila Soueif’s family said she had been admitted to St Thomas’s Hospital in London on Thursday night with dangerously low blood sugar levels, but continues to refuse medical intervention.

Ms Soueif has been on hunger strike for 242 days in protest against the imprisonment of her son, Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who has been in jail in Egypt since September 2019.

In December 2021, Mr Abd El-Fattah was sentenced to five years in prison for spreading false news and should have been released last year.

Laila Soueif (centre) taking part in a vigil for her son outside the Foreign Office in 2023 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

UN investigators have declared his imprisonment in breach of international law and earlier this year Sir Keir Starmer promised he would “do everything I can” to ensure his release.

In a statement on Friday, Ms Soueif’s family said she had received glucagon treatment, which induces the liver to break down stored fat to obtain glucose, but continued to refuse treatment that would provide her with calories.

She has lost 42% of her bodyweight, now weighing 49kg, and has not eaten food since September 29 2024.

She was previously admitted to hospital in February, with doctors warning she was at “high risk of sudden death”, and in early March agreed to move to a partial hunger strike following a call between Sir Keir and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

But she resumed her full hunger strike on May 20, saying: “Nothing has changed, nothing is happening.”

Mr Abd El-Fattah has been on his own hunger strike for 90 days following his mother’s admission to hospital in February.