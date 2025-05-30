Girl missing in River Thames in Kent

A girl has gone missing in the River Thames in Kent, police have said.

A search was launched after two children got into trouble in the water near the Royal Terrace Pier, Gravesend, on Friday afternoon.

Kent Police were called by the Port of London Authority at 1.46pm on Friday to “concerns for the welfare of two children who had entered the river” at Royal Pier Road, Gravesend, a force spokesman said.

Emergency services were called and a search was launched, leading to a boy being pulled out of the river.

The police spokesman said: “Officers, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a boy had been retrieved from the water.

“He was taken to local hospital for further medical attention.

“A search of the water led by HM Coastguard for a girl who remains missing is currently suspended.”

The parents of the children have been informed.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the HM Coastguard responded to a report of two children “in difficulty” in the water.

A MCA spokesman said: “The alarm was raised at about 1.35pm on 30 May.

“Metropolitan Police boats were attending as well as the RNLI lifeboat from Gravesend, Kent Police, and a police helicopter.

“East Coast Ambulance Service was sent.

“One child has been recovered and the search for a second child has now been suspended.”