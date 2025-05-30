Fact check: Video shared on social media appears to have been filmed in Pakistan

A widely shared post on social media site X included a video of a group of men and children waving Pakistani flags and with a cake with the same flag on the table.

The video was shared with the caption: “If they love Pakistan so much, what are they doing in the UK?”

Evaluation

The video appears to have been filmed in Pakistan, not in the UK.

The facts

It is unclear what might have made the social media user claim that the people in the video were in the UK.

There are immediate signs which suggest the video might not be filmed in the UK, chiefly the style of indoor architecture and the style of doors as well as the room having an air conditioner – something which is less common in the UK.

The video contains a TikTok watermark indicating the name of a TikTok user that it was uploaded by.

Looking at this user’s profile reveals several videos which appear to have been taken at the same event. The videos also feature a man who appears to be the owner of the TikTok account and who appears in many of the account’s videos.

The video which was posted with the caption on X is among those on the TikTok channel. On TikTok it is tagged as having been filmed in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The video was uploaded to TikTok on August 14 2024. Days earlier on August 8 the same TikTok profile uploaded a video taken outside in the street.

The PA news agency could not definitively find the location where the outside video was filmed, however the video includes a white car with a green number plate which bears a resemblance to government number plates used in Pakistan.

The PA news agency was able to clearly geolocate other videos posted by the same TikTok account to various places in Pakistan.