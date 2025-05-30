Attorney General ‘regrets’ comparing calls to leave ECHR with 1930s Germany

The Attorney General “regrets” remarks in which he compared calls for the UK to leave international courts with 1930s Germany, his spokesman has said.

In a statement, Lord Richard Hermer’s spokesman said the peer acknowledged his “choice of words was clumsy” but rejected “the characterisation of his speech by the Conservatives”.

Lord Hermer has faced criticism for a speech on Thursday in which he criticised politicians who argued that Britain “abandons the constraints of international law in favour of raw power”.

Arguing that similar claims had been made “in the early 1930s by ‘realist’ jurists in Germany”, Lord Hermer added that abandoning international law would only “give succour to (Vladimir) Putin”.

He also said that because of what happened “in 1933, far-sighted individuals rebuilt and transformed the institutions of international law”. That is the year that Adolf Hitler became German chancellor.

The speech prompted Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who has suggested the UK would have to leave the ECHR if it stops the country from doing “what is right”, to accuse Lord Hermer of “starting from a position of self loathing, where Britain is always wrong and everyone else is right”.

In a post on social media, she said: “The fact is laws go bad and need changing, institutions get corrupted. Our sovereignty is being eroded by out-of-date treaties and courts acting outside their jurisdiction.

“Pointing this out does not make anyone a Nazi. Labour have embarrassed themselves again with this comparison and unless the Prime Minister demands a retraction from his Attorney General, we can only assume these slurs reflect Keir Starmer’s own view.”

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch posted on social media (Jacob King/PA)

Lord Hermer’s spokesman said: “The Attorney General gave a speech defending international law which underpins our security, protects against threats from aggressive states like Russia and helps tackle organised immigration crime.

“He rejects the characterisation of his speech by the Conservatives. He acknowledges though that his choice of words was clumsy and regrets having used this reference.”

In his same speech to the Royal United Services Institute on Thursday, the Attorney General said “we must not stagnate in our approach to international rules” and that officials should “look to apply and adapt existing obligations to address new situations”.

“We must be ready to reform where necessary,” he added.