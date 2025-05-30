Alleged Liverpool parade crash driver appears in court

The alleged driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade has appeared in court.

Paul Doyle, 53, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning charged with seven offences following the incident on Water Street in the city centre on Monday, which resulted in 79 people suffering injuries.

The father-of-three, of Croxteth, Liverpool, was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday afternoon.

Police and emergency personnel on Monday in Water Street (Danny Lawson/PA)

Doyle, wearing a black suit, white shirt and grey tie, looked emotional as he was brought in from the cells and looked around at the dozens of reporters packing the courtroom, his face crumpling slightly as he held back tears.

District Judge Paul Healey asked the defendant to identify himself and in a croaky voice, Doyle confirmed his name and gave his date of birth and address in Liverpool.

At one point, Doyle shook his head as Philip Astbury, prosecuting, was speaking.

He is accused of two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

The charges relate to six victims, including two children.

Reporting restrictions preventing the victims from being identified were made by the judge.

Paul Doyle appeared tearful in the dock (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Doyle made no indications of pleas after the charges were read to the court.

He stood with his hands clasped and nodded as he was remanded in custody.

On Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the charges against Doyle, who is reportedly an ex-Royal Marine, would be kept “under review as the investigation progresses”.

Chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, Sarah Hammond, said: “The investigation is at an early stage. Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements.

“It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve.”

The ages of those injured ranges from nine to 78 and seven people remained in hospital on Thursday, police said.

Police previously said they believed the car that struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block during Liverpool FC’s celebrations was temporarily lifted.