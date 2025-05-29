William pays tribute to rangers protecting snow leopards in wildlife series

The Prince of Wales has praised a wildlife ranger protecting snow leopards coming into conflict with humans for helping “turn fear into understanding”.

William’s comments are made in an on-screen introduction for the latest episode of his new wildlife documentary series, Guardians, highlighting the work of rangers across the globe.

The future king says: “Snow leopards are such beautiful creatures, known as the Ghosts of the Himalayas, and just having sight of one is so rare that it feels incredibly special.

Snow leopards like these animals, pictured in a UK zoo, are coming into conflict with humans in the xxxxxx. Chris Ison/PA

“These elusive, big cats may be rarely seen, but they share a deep connection with local people, and as the snow leopards’ natural food sources have become scarce, they have ventured closer to human settlements in search of prey, killing livestock and leading to conflicts with local communities.

“In this episode, we meet Kalzang — a ranger bridging the space between tradition and progress.

“His work protects these animals, powers scientific discovery, and helps turn fear into understanding – while guiding a new generation towards sustainable coexistence.”

Veteran broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough is William’s “inspiration” for the six-part series he hopes will help nature’s wardens be “valued, respected, seen” and promote the “wonderful” regions they protect.

William has cited Sir David Attenborough as the inspiration for his series about wildlife rangers (Kensington Palace/The Earthshot Prize)

Ranger Kalzang Gurmet and his team working in the Indian Himalayas are featured in the episode called the Guardians of the Spiti Valley and seen trekking in the mountains.

Mr Gurmet, field manager for Nature Conservation Foundation, said: “In the context of conserving wild animals, it’s said in our stories that wild animals are the jewel of the forest.

“So, for this reason, conservationists are essential. Ultimately, it will benefit us and our region.”