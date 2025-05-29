UK ‘condemns’ 22 new settlements in occupied West Bank

Twenty-two new settlements in the occupied West Bank represent “a deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood” by Israel, a Foreign Office minister has warned.

Hamish Falconer said the UK “condemns” the decision, which Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz described as “a strategic move that prevents the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel”.

Labour last year in its general election manifesto committed to “recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution”.

In Government, ministers have repeatedly committed to recognising a Palestinian state, but Mr Falconer has previously said the Government “will make a judgment about when the best moment is to try and make the fullest possible contribution” to a peace process.

Mr Falconer wrote on X: “The Israeli government’s approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank is a deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood.

“The UK condemns these actions.

“Settlements are illegal under international law, further imperil the two-state solution, and do not protect Israel.”

Mr Katz said the decision to back 22 new settlements “strengthens our hold on Judea and Samaria” and “anchors our historical right in the Land of Israel, and constitutes a crushing response to Palestinian terrorism”.