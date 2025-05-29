Smart motorways have higher rate of recorded breakdowns

Smart motorways have a vehicle breakdown rate nearly three times higher than conventional motorways, new figures show.

National Highways statistics show 56% of breakdowns logged on England’s motorways last year happened on smart motorways.

That is despite the roads only making up 20% of the total motorway network.

The 141,149 smart motorway breakdown incidents recorded in 2024 was an average of 387 per day.

The AA described the statistics, released in response to a Freedom of Information request, as “a major concern”.

National Highways said the technology installed on smart motorways means breakdowns on those roads are more likely to be detected.

Smart motorways are designed to increase capacity at a lower cost than widening roads.

That can be done by converting the hard shoulder into a live running lane.

There have been long-standing safety concerns after fatal incidents in which vehicles stopped in live lanes were hit from behind.

Then-prime minister Rishi Sunak cancelled all future planned smart motorway projects in April 2023, citing financial pressures and a lack of public confidence in the roads.

Future investment in smart motorways was cancelled by former PM Rishi Sunak (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Some smart motorway stretches are controlled schemes, which use variable speed limits but retain a hard shoulder.

AA president Edmund King told the PA news agency: “For many drivers, fear of a collision on a smart motorway would be reinforced by witnessing a breakdown in a live lane, or frequently seeing vehicles in refuge areas.

“These new figures suggest that the chance of that happening is increasing – approaching 400 a day along 396 miles of smart motorway, even when including controlled stretches.

“Equivalent to one a mile each day, that inspires more motorists to stay out of lane one, thus increasing the chance of congestion.”

For the first time, figures published by National Highways show 251,448 breakdowns on England’s motorways were logged last year.

That is a rise of 3% from the previous year and 47% compared with 2014.

Parts of the M4 are a smart motorway system (Steve Parsons/PA)

The AA said free breakdown recovery in roadwork areas and monitoring of smart motorways have increased the number of incidents recorded by National Highways.

It believe the length of the motorway network can be ruled out as a major factor as it has only increased by 65 miles in the past decade.

Mr King said: “It is a major concern that we are witnessing more than a quarter of a million breakdowns a year on the motorway network – and those are just the officially recorded ones.

“The situation does not appear to be getting any better.”

He added that drivers can reduce the likelihood of breaking down by taking measures such as having their vehicle regularly serviced, checking tyre conditions and pressure, and ensuring they have adequate fuel or charge.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Our latest analysis continues to show that overall, smart motorways remain our safest roads.

“We have upgraded the technology to detect stopped vehicles, improved response times to live lane breakdowns and installed more than 150 additional emergency areas giving people a place to pull over if they break down.

“Unlike other roads, smart motorways have technology in place to identify stopped vehicles, including breakdowns.

“This means more breakdowns are identified on smart motorways compared to other road types, and as a result these stats are not a reliable indicator of actual safety.”