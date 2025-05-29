Man held at Dublin airport by police probing activities of Kinahan crime gang

An Irish man has been arrested at a Dublin airport by police investigating the activities of the Kinahan crime gang.

Sean McGovern was escorted on an Irish military flight from Dubai to Casement Aerodrome where he was arrested on Thursday evening.

A senior Garda officer confirmed the extradition had taken place.

McGovern is due to appear before the Special Criminal Court later on Thursday evening.

During a press conference in Dublin ahead of the court appearance, Garda Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon said the man arrested had been the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.