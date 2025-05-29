Made-to-order ‘before midnight’ transfusion helps save mother’s life

A woman saved by a “fake immune system” blood donation has described how her treatment has given her a “lifeline” as she urged people to sign up to become blood donors.

Fahreen Virani, 42, said her life came “crashing down” when she was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.

After chemotherapy she needed a stem cell transplant but was struck down by pneumonia which was not responding to usual treatments.

As a result, Mrs Virani was told she needed a special “before midnight” transplant of components taken from blood.

Granulocytes are white blood cells which attack and break down bacteria, fungi and viruses.

But they have a short shelf life and have to be given to a recipient before midnight the day after donation.

Transfusions of granulocytes are made using normal blood donations but have to be quickly tested and processed before being rushed to hospital.

Mrs Virani, a dentist from Waltham Forest in north-east London, said: “I remember waking up early every day thinking ‘are they here, are they here?’

“If you go past midnight, they have to dispose of them, they expire, that’s why I was always so eager.

“I knew this would lessen the fungal pneumonia and that then I would be fitter and healthier so I could have the stem cell transplant.

“They drastically helped me to be ready for the transplant, they were a lifeline.”

Mrs Virani, who has a son, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in February 2024 after noticing symptoms of tiredness, backache and low haemoglobin counts.

“I was terrified. I had a boy who was going to turn four two days later,” she said.

“We had a young family, we had just moved house, and everything came crashing down.”

She had chemotherapy so her body would accept a stem cell transplant but the chemotherapy also prevented her bone marrow from making enough white blood cells, making her vulnerable to the fungal pneumonia.

“The doctors said that when someone has a stem cell transplant there’s a 10% chance it will result in death but with the fungal pneumonia it was 30%,” Mrs Virani said.

“They treated me with antifungals but that didn’t fully work, so that’s why they started the granulocytes – it would give me a fake immune system.”

Each granulocytes transfusion is made for a single patient.

A standard transfusion is two packs, with each pack made from 10 blood donations.

Fewer than 2,000 packs are sent to hospitals each year, NHS Blood and Transplant said.

As a result of the treatment, Mrs Virani received her stem cell transplant in July last year.

“I can walk my son to school every day,” she said. “We can go to Hyde Park and hire a bike. A few months ago, I never dreamed I would be able to do that.

“The donors whose blood was used for the granulocytes are in my prayers every night. I am so immensely grateful. I don’t know where I would be without them.”

NHS Blood and Transplant has highlighted low blood stocks in England and concerns have been raised over a dip in donors over the summer.

Gerry Gogarty, director of blood supply at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Your blood contains all kinds of components such as red blood cells, plasma, platelets, and white blood cells, which can all be separated out to save or improve several lives.

“So as well helping people with your red cells, the same donation could give someone like Fahreen a potentially lifesaving immune system boost.

“But to keep supplying hospitals this summer we need more donors.

“We hope Fahreen’s story shows the unusual and unexpected ways that blood is so vital to the wider NHS.

“Our stocks are low and we need people to register and book appointments at www.blood.co.uk.”