Injunction over pickets in strike by bin workers to continue indefinitely

A court order to stop bin lorries being blocked from leaving depots amid a long-running strike in Birmingham will continue indefinitely, a council has said.

Birmingham City Council said the injunction sets out expected behaviour from pickets and will ensure that protests at its three depots are in accordance with legal provisions.

An interim injunction was granted on May 23 until a hearing on Thursday, but the council said the court had ratified a consent order agreed with the Unite union on Wednesday that the injunction will continue on an indefinite basis.

The strike in Birmingham began in March (Jacob King/PA)

Members of Unite have been on all-out strike since March 11 in a row over pay and jobs, leading to bags of refuse piling up across the city.

The council said: “We are pleased that the court has ratified the consent order agreed with Unite yesterday that the injunction, which was granted by the High Court on Friday May 23, will continue on an indefinite basis. This means that there will not be a court hearing at 2pm today.

“This should ensure that vehicles are freely able to leave their depots and that workers are also able to continue to collect waste from the city.

“We have also agreed with Unite that the legal costs which the council incurred in securing the original injunction will be dealt with by the court at a later date.

“As we have previously stated, we acknowledge that everyone has the right to protest and that Unite has the right to organise picketing in line with their statutory rights.

“The terms of the order which Unite has now agreed is designed to ensure that this is all done within the confines of the law.

“In the meantime, our efforts to resolve the underlying industrial dispute will also continue.”

A Unite spokesperson said: “Unite has agreed to abide by the law on picketing and we will continue to conduct a lawful, peaceful picket.

“Whilst the injunction will remain in place, both parties are entitled to apply to the court at any time in relation to the order. Birmingham City Council is fully aware of this.

“The union is preparing evidence to be able to seek to persuade the court that the interim injunction should not have been granted last Friday evening.

“When the union’s evidence is complete, the union will consult our lawyers to take necessary steps to ensure that this matter is referred back to the court for a thorough review at a hearing on a later date.

“The hearing last Friday evening involved the council being able to present a large amount of material, which was disclosed to the union late on Friday afternoon.

“Unite was given no proper notice of the hearing and had no opportunity to present our side of the case. That will be redressed on the basis set out above.”