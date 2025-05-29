Hamilton by-election is ‘straight contest’ between SNP and Reform, says Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has warned that the Hamilton by-election is now a “straight contest” between the SNP and Reform UK as he urged voters to back his party.

John Swinney claimed the Labour campaign is in collapse and urged their supporters to act and “unite behind our shared principles” to defeat Nigel Farage’s party.

Voters go to the polls on June 5 in the Scottish Parliament by-election in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency, which was called following the death of SNP MSP Christina McKelvie.

Mr Swinney previously said the race to win the South Lanarkshire seat is “very tight” and a “three-way contest” between the SNP, Labour, and Reform UK.

However, writing in the Daily Record on Thursday, the SNP leader said it is now a contest between two parties.

He wrote: “This by-election is now a straight contest between the SNP and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.”

Mr Swinney described Nigel Farage as a “clear and present danger to our country” and said he must be stopped.

He wrote: “The problem is that Labour can’t do that. Their campaign is in collapse and Keir Starmer is busy pandering to Farage.

“And so, I am today asking Labour supporters to act.

“It’s time to unite behind our shared principles, defeat Nigel Farage, and refuse to be divided by a man determined to destroy the values we hold dear.”

There has been a furore over a Reform ad showing Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The by-election campaigning has seen a furore among political parties in Scotland over a Reform UK advert that claimed that Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar would “prioritise” the Pakistani community.

The ad – which the SNP and Labour have demanded be removed by Meta – shows clips of Mr Sarwar calling for more representation of Scots with south Asian heritage, although he did not say he would prioritise any one group.

Labour has described the ad as “blatantly racist”.

Mr Farage played the online ad at a press conference in London on Tuesday, before claiming the Scottish Labour leader had “introduced sectarianism into Scottish politics”.

Responding to the comment earlier in the week Mr Sarwar said he has fought against sectarianism all his adult life and said: “This is a blatant attempt from Nigel Farage to try and poison our politics here in Scotland.”

In his letter, Mr Swinney said Mr Farage is “not a man who cares about Scotland” and accused him of “promoting racist disinformation about my political rival, Labour’s Anas Sarwar”.

He told voters the by-election gives them a chance to “tell Nigel Farage that his poisonous politics are not welcome”.

Scottish Labour and Reform UK have been asked for comment.