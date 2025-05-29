First platform for HS2 revealed at Old Oak Common

HS2 has revealed the first platform section on the high-speed railway.

Engineers have started installing the concrete slabs passengers will use when boarding or alighting high-speed trains at Old Oak Common station, west London.

Six platforms are being built at the site to serve HS2’s fleet of 400-metre trains.

Huw Edwards, delivery director for stations and placemaking at HS2 Ltd, said: “The installation of the first passenger platforms represents a real step forward in taking HS2 from purely a construction project to the future of Britain’s railways.

“Whilst there is still much more to work to do, standing where passengers will alight HS2 services is a reminder of what this railway will achieve – creating connections between people and places, that will benefit generations to come.”

Steve O’Sullivan, project director for the Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra joint venture, which is constructing the station, described the installation of platforms as “a defining moment in the delivery of HS2”.

He went on: “It’s a powerful symbol of progress, not just in terms of engineering, but also highlights the change in project focus from the current civil phase of the works to the building, fit out and the mechanical, electrical and public health phase of the works.”

Old Oak Common will be the London terminus for HS2 services when they launch because of delays in developing Euston station in central London.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in October last year that the Government will fund the building of a pair of tunnels stretching 4.5 miles between Old Oak Common and Euston.

Rachel Reeves (Hannah McKay/PA)

But uncertainty remains over the development of Euston.

In October 2023, then prime minister Rishi Sunak announced that the project would be reliant on private investment.

This was aimed at saving £6.5 billion of taxpayers’ money.

Major HS2 construction work at a site alongside the existing Euston station has been halted since March 2023 because of funding doubts.

The entire high-speed railway project is undergoing a reset led by Mark Wild, who became HS2 Ltd chief executive in December amid rising costs and delays.