Body found in search for missing teenage girl who fell into reservoir from dam

Police have found a body in the search for a missing teenage girl who fell into a reservoir from a dam.

Emergency services were called to Baitings Dam near Ripponden, West Yorkshire, at 1.17pm on Wednesday.

Underwater searches continued throughout Thursday before a body was found in the afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police said a formal identification process is yet to take place, but it is believed to be the girl’s body. Her family have been made aware.

Detective Inspector Laura Hall, of Calderdale’s Safeguarding Team, said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, the girl’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“My thoughts go out to her family and friends at this very sad time.

“Our enquiries are continuing into the death in order to establish exactly what happened yesterday, but we do not believe it to be suspicious.”

According to the Mail Online, a relative said that the girl was visiting the reservoir with her father when she fell.