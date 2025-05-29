Aye Write festival to return in November

The Aye Write book festival is to return in full in November after a programme of pop-up events last year following funding issues.

This year’s festival will take place across 11 days from Thursday November 6 until Sunday November 16 as the event celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Wee Write, a book festival entirely for children and young people, will return in March 2026.

Last year’s festival was cancelled after Creative Scotland turned down its bid for funding. However, a series of pop-up events was held, boosted by a £65,000 donation from a charitable foundation set up by late EuroMillions winner Colin Weir.

This year, Glasgow Life was awarded £262,500 from Creative Scotland’s 2025-28 Multi-Year Fund for the delivery of Aye Write in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Bailie Annette Christie, chairwoman of Glasgow Life, said: “We’re really looking forward to the return of Aye Write this year and marking an incredible 20 years of Glasgow’s much-loved celebration of books, storytelling, and the love of reading.

“We are grateful to Creative Scotland for their support and our festival team is busy planning an inspiring and diverse programme of pop-up and festival events.

An event featuring Liam McIlvanney will take place at the Mitchell Library in July ahead of the festival (Alamy/PA)

“We can’t wait to welcome readers, writers and book lovers back to Aye Write over the coming months and during November.”

In the lead-up to this year’s Aye Write, the festival will host a series of pop-up events again, the first of which will be Liam McIlvanney in conversation with Scottish literature expert Dr Valentina Bold.

He will be discussing his new psychological thriller The Good Father in the event at the Mitchell Library on Thursday July 31.

Tickets for this event are on sale now and available from www.ayewrite.com.

The wider programme for Aye Write 2025 as well as ticket and venue information will be unveiled in the coming months.