Almost 2.5 million people in England likely to have ADHD, data shows

Almost 2.5 million people in England are likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), figures suggest.

It is the first time an estimate has been made publicly available of how common the condition may be among the population.

ADHD is a neuro-developmental disorder and people with the condition may have trouble concentrating or sitting still.

Other symptoms include being easily distracted, forgetfulness, finding it hard to follow instructions or organise time, and making impulsive decisions.

According to NHS England, a total of 2,498,000 people may have ADHD, including those without a diagnosis.

Of this number, an estimated 741,000 are children and young people aged five to 24.

The figures were developed using estimates from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which suggests that around 3-4% of adults and 5% of children and young people have ADHD.

While ADHD is not usually diagnosed in children under five – as some traits can be part of typical development – prevalence in youngsters aged four and under have been calculated to give an insight into how many may go on to be diagnosed in the future.

Some 147,000 under-fives are likely to have ADHD, according to the NHS estimates.

The figures also suggest that more than half a million people (549,000) in England were waiting for an ADHD assessment at the end of March 2025.

This is up from 416,000 a year earlier at the end of March 2024.

Of the 549,000 likely to be waiting for ADHD assessment in March this year, more than two-thirds (382,000) were aged between five and 24.