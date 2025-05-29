Alleged Liverpool parade driver appears in court on charges against six victims

The alleged driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool FC’s victory parade has appeared in court charged with offences such as wounding and causing grievous bodily harm against six victims.

Father-of-three Paul Doyle is accused of seven offences after the incident in Water Street in the city centre on Monday, which resulted in 79 people suffering injuries.

The 53-year-old, wearing a black suit, white shirt and grey tie, looked emotional as he came into the courtroom at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

He looked around at the dozens of reporters packing the courtroom as he was brought in from the cells, his face crumpling slightly as he held back tears.

District Judge Paul Healey asked the defendant to identify himself and in a croaky voice, Doyle confirmed his name and gave his date of birth and address in Liverpool.

The hearing has been adjourned briefly while reporting restrictions are considered.

Doyle is accused of two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to a child.

Police confirmed the ages of those injured ranged from nine to 78 and all 79 are British.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the charges against Doyle, who is reportedly an ex-Royal Marine, would be kept “under review as the investigation progresses”.

A view of flowers and tributes at the scene in Water Street (Peter Byrne/PA)

In a statement issued to reporters on Thursday, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, Sarah Hammond, said: “The investigation is at an early stage.

“Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements.

“It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve.”

At the press conference, Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Jenny Sims added: “I fully understand how this incident has left us all shocked and saddened, and I know many will continue to have concerns and questions.

“Our detectives are working tirelessly, with diligence and professionalism, to seek the answer to all of those questions.

“When we are able to, we will provide further information.”

Ms Sims said seven people remain in hospital.

Police previously said they believed the car that struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a roadblock was temporarily lifted.