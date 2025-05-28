Sandi Toksvig and Gina Miller hoping to become first female Cambridge chancellor

Broadcaster and comedian Sandi Toksvig and anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller are among the final list of candidates nominated to be the next chancellor of the University of Cambridge.

QI host and former The Great British Bake Off presenter Ms Toksvig and businesswoman Mrs Miller, who came to prominence bringing legal cases over Brexit, are in the race to become the first female Cambridge chancellor.

Lord Smith, former Labour culture secretary under Tony Blair, and Lord Browne, former chief executive of BP, are also among the 10 candidates in the running for the historic position.

The election comes after Lord Sainsbury of Turville announced last year that he intended to step down after more than a decade in the role.

For the first time, voting in the election for a new chancellor will take place online, as well as in person in Cambridge.

The chancellor is the university’s formal and ceremonial head.

They have no executive responsibilities, but they will be a part in the university’s public-facing activities, fundraising, and advising senior members of the institution.

Candidates standing to be the chancellor had to secure at least 50 nominations from alumni and current staff who are members of the Regent House, the university’s governing body.

The list of candidates vying for the role also includes Dr Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, activist Tony Booth, and Cambridge astrophysicist Professor Wyn Evans.

In her statement, Mrs Miller said: “Electing the first woman to the role – while not essential – would be powerful and symbolic, affirming Cambridge’s commitment to modernity and equality.”

Meanwhile, Ms Toksvig said in her candidate statement: “The first known chancellor of Cambridge was Richard of Wetheringsett who served sometime between 1215 and 1232.

“After that we have had a plethora of other Richards, many Johns and an awful lot of Stephens.

“After over 800 years I wonder if it isn’t time for a change?”

In his statement, Professor Evans said: “The best candidate for chancellor is an internal one who understands its current problems and is active in research, mentoring and teaching.”

He added: “If Cambridge needs a high-profile or celebrity chancellor to be noticed, we might as well give up and rebrand the university as a reality TV show: ‘Keeping Up with the Cantabrigians’.”

More than 34,500 alumni and current senior academic and professional staff have registered to vote online, which will take place between July 9 and 18.

The university said it expects several thousand more to vote in person at the Senate House in Cambridge on July 12 or July 16.

The new chancellor – who will be in post for a period of no more than 10 years – will be announced in the week beginning July 21.

Here is the final list of the candidates:

– Ayham Ammora

– Ali Azeem

– Tony Booth

– John Browne

– Mohamed El-Erian

– Wyn Evans

– Mark Mann

– Gina Miller

– Chris Smith