Rayner: Government not compromising green protections to build homes faster

Angela Rayner has rejected that Labour will be “bulldozing over the greenbelt” or compromising on protections for nature to build homes faster.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that proposals to give a boost to smaller developers, which will ease the requirements for them to pay to boost nature habitats, were “pragmatism” and that the Government will be able to “protect nature at the same time”.

The Government has set out proposals to cut red tape and for planning decisions to be shifted away from councillors and towards expert officers as part of efforts to meet Labour’s pledge to build 1.5 million homes by 2029-30.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (second right), visiting a new housing development near Didcot, Oxfordshire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Trained planning officers rather than committees of elected councillors will be responsible for deciding on developments of up to nine homes under the plans, as well as most minor and technical applications.

The Government is considering “streamlining” requirements on biodiversity net gain including the option of a full exemption for those minor developments.

Sites with 10 to 49 homes would fall in a new category for medium-sized developments with fewer costs, simplified biodiversity net gain rules and an exemption from the building safety levy.

The Wildlife and Countryside Link coalition of conservation groups urged the Government not to “turn back the clock to the days of damaging development” with changes to the biodiversity net gain system.

Housing Secretary Ms Rayner rejected that she was compromising green protections to get homes built, telling broadcasters: “No, we’re simplifying the process for houses if there’s under 10 houses built, and between 10 and 49.

“So we’re going to simplify that process. We’re going to put more expert planners on that process as well, but we won’t be compromising on nature,” she said during a visit to new housing development visit near Didcot, Oxfordshire.

She said small sites are “very different” to building large developments of hundreds or thousands of homes.

“So this is pragmatism, but we’ll be able to protect nature at the same time.”

Ms Rayner told the PA news agency she could not confirm how much greenbelt land would be used but said the Government has been clear on the rules about releasing it.

“It’s greybelt, as we’ve designated (it), which is old disused car parks like garages, so it won’t be bulldozing over the greenbelt just to reassure people on that.”

Labour has reclassified some low-quality areas of greenbelt land which it calls the “grey” belt.

Richard Benwell, chief executive of Wildlife and Countryside Link, said: “Exempting small sites would mean almost three-quarters of developments face no requirement to compensate for nature loss – let alone enhance it.

“These changes could leave the Biodiversity Net Gain system dead in the water and, with it, the Government’s main guarantee of nature-positive planning.

“Biodiversity Net Gain is there to ensure that local communities aren’t robbed of the green spaces that make places better to live in, and that developers can’t take from nature without giving something back.

“This should be the rule, not the exception. Government shouldn’t turn back the clock to the days of damaging development, but ensure a level playing field for all developers to contribute to growth and nature restoration.”

The Rivers Trust said plans to remove the requirements perpetuate a “false narrative that protecting nature is delaying housebuilding”.

Chief executive Mark Lloyd warned that proposals to water it down “risk poorer outcomes for people and nature, hampering growth by undermining confidence across sectors”.

The organisation said the plans also run counter to recent recommendations from the Office for Environmental Protection urging the Government to reaffirm its commitment to biodiversity net gain.

The Government is also seeking to support smaller firms by offering £100 million in accelerator loans.

A new National Housing Delivery Fund to be confirmed at the spending review will support long-term finance options – such as revolving credit – for small and medium sized enterprises.

And more land will be released exclusively to them by Homes England, the public body that funds new affordable housing.

A new consultation on reforming planning committees under the Planning and Infrastructure Bill proposes delegating most minor and technical applications to planning officers to leave committees free to consider the most complex and controversial developments.

Under the plans, applications would be categorised as Tier A, which would go to officers, or Tier B, which would be considered by committees of councillors if deemed necessary.

The Government also announced £10 million for councils to fund more specialists to speed up environmental assessments and a £1.2 million PropTech Innovation Fund to support innovation for small sites, for example through using new data tools.

The proposals also include a new pilot in Bristol, Sheffield and Lewisham and will unlock small sites that would otherwise not have been developed.

The Conservative Party has cast doubt on Labour meeting its housing target and criticised the plans.

Kevin Hollinrake, shadow local government secretary, accused Labour of “stripping councillors of the right to vote on local planning applications, concreting over green belt and withdrawing support for first time buyers”.