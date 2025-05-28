Police granted further time to question Liverpool parade suspect

Police have been given extra time to question a driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade.

The 53-year-old man, from West Derby, Liverpool, remained in custody on Wednesday after officers were granted further time to question him on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving, Merseyside Police said.

A force spokesman said seven people remained in hospital in a stable condition after the collision on Water Street on Monday and they had identified 79 people who were injured in the incident.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “I’m pleased to say that the number of people in hospital is reducing as they continue to recover from the awful incident.

“We continue to support those still receiving treatment and as part of our ongoing inquiries we are identifying more people who were injured.

“I want to reassure the public of Merseyside that detectives are making significant progress as we seek to establish the full circumstances that led to what happened.

“In addition, extensive CCTV enquiries are being carried out across the city to establish the movements of the car, a Ford Galaxy, before the incident took place.

“We have already had an incredible response from many of those who were there on the day, and I thank them for their co-operation with our investigation.

“I would encourage anyone who has not yet contacted police who may have information on this incident to do so.

“An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing, and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online.”