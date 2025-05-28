Police continue to question Liverpool parade suspect

Police are still questioning a driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool FC’s victory parade.

Officers were granted further time to question the 53-year-old man, from West Derby, Liverpool, who is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving, Merseyside Police said.

The extension came in on Wednesday and remains until Thursday.

The Prime Minister visited Liverpool on Wednesday afternoon to speak to police chiefs about the incident.

On the same afternoon, a force spokesman said seven people remained in hospital in a stable condition after the collision on Water Street on Monday and they had identified 79 people who were injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met police chiefs in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

A lifelong Liverpool fan told Sky News that his five-month-old son was flung 15 feet (4.6m) in his pram after they were hit by a vehicle at the parade.

Daniel Everson, 36, said to the news outlet: “I tried to hold on to the front of the car and try and stop it, push it, do whatever I could (to stop it) from hitting my partner and my baby.

“And my partner went under the wheels of the car, of the front of the car, and it rolled over her leg, and I just bounced off to the side, but my boy and his pram got bounced totally in the opposite direction – about 15ft down the road.”

Forensic officers at the scene in Water Street (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer travelled to the force headquarters in Liverpool to meet Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell and Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram.

He told the meeting: “The scenes on Monday were just awful, to see how incredible joy at an amazing achievement turned to horror in a moment.

“Steve, the mayor, has been keeping me informed and updated along with my team but it’s really important to be here to go through this first hand with you, so thank you for making time and ensuring that I get to see the detail in the way that I’d like to.”

Flowers and tributes at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

Messages of support have been sent to the people of Liverpool, including from the King who said: “I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also said they were “deeply saddened” by the parade crash, adding: “What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.”