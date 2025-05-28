Murder probe launched and three arrests made 15 years after woman disappeared

A murder investigation has been launched and three people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman 15 years ago.

Izabela Helena Zablocka came to the UK in 2009 from Poland and was living in the Normanton area of Derbyshire but lost contact with her family in August 2010, Derbyshire Police said.

Despite her family’s efforts to trace her, Ms Zablocka, who is understood to have worked at the former Cranberry Foods chicken and turkey factory in Scropton, has never been found and a missing person report was not made to any UK authorities at the time.

Derbyshire Police said information relating to her disappearance “recently came to light” leading detectives to launch a murder investigation.

Three people, two women aged 39 and a man aged 41, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

A police scene watch is in place at an address in Normanton and officers are in the area are carrying out enquiries.

Anyone with information can speak to officers at the scene, share it directly with detectives on the web portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25A68-PO1 or call 101 quoting incident 92 of May 24.