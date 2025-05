Met chief: Forces will more often have to release details about suspects earlier

The head of the Metropolitan Police said forces will more often have to release personal details about suspects earlier, after Merseyside Police confirmed the ethnicity of the suspect in the Liverpool car incident within hours.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley was asked if Merseyside Police were right to release the ethnicity of the suspect.

It comes after the force confirmed they had arrested a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area around two hours after the incident that left dozens of people hurt.

Merseyside Police was criticised in the wake of the Southport murders last summer for not releasing more information after false rumours were started online that the killer was a Muslim asylum seeker.

Sir Mark told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m not going to criticise another police chief who makes a judgment in a really difficult, complex situation.

“Every case needs judging on its merits. I think as we go forward in the future, we would always want to be more transparent in terms of the data we release.

“Sometimes the nature of the investigation, the nature of case, makes that difficult, but in principle of course, transparency is good.”

Asked if moving in the direction of declaring a suspect’s ethnicity sooner is the way to go, Sir Mark added: “In general, I think we have to be realistic and more often… put more personal details in public, earlier.”

He added that we are in an age of citizen journalism and “some content will be all over social media very, very quickly” and people will be “making guesses and inferences” so “in that world, putting more facts out is the only way to deal with it”.

Flowers and tributes at the scene of the Water Street incident in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Mark also said if those facts “embolden racists” in some cases then “we need to confront those individuals”, and added: “Trying to avoid truths when half the truth is in the public domain is going to be quite difficult, going forward.”

On Tuesday, former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent Dal Babu told BBC Radio 5 Live the speed at which police released the race and ethnicity of the suspect in the Liverpool car incident is “unprecedented”.

In March, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told MPs she wanted to dispel disinformation in the immediate aftermath of the Southport murders by releasing information about attacker Axel Rudakubana’s religion, because he came from a Christian family, but was told not to by local crown prosecutors.

Police did disclose that the suspect was a 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, who was born in Cardiff.

Widespread rioting followed the murders, with some disorder targeting mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers.