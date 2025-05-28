Inquest resumes into death of reality star Paul Danan

An inquest is resuming into the death of Hollyoaks and reality TV star Paul Danan.

The actor, 46, played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap and was later known for his reality TV appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island.

The actor died from a cocktail of drugs including cocaine and heroin after being found unresponsive at his home in Brislington, Bristol, on January 15 this year, a previous hearing heard.

His body was identified at the scene by his partner, Melissa Crooks.

Paul Danan was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA)

Coroner’s officer Alexis Camp said: “The circumstances are that Mr Danan was found unresponsive at his home address.

“Emergency services attended and confirmed he had sadly died. A post-mortem has taken place and samples have been removed for further analysis.

“No note was left.”

The court heard that the provisional cause of Danan’s death is combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine and zopiclone, contributed to by benzodiazepine use.

The inquest is resuming at Avon Coroner’s Court in Flax Bourton, near Bristol, before Assistant Coroner Deborah Rookes.

It is listed as a documentary inquest, which means evidence is likely to take the form of written statements rather than of oral evidence from witnesses.

Paul Danan died in his Bristol home (Ian West/PA)

Danan had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on January 16 after being charged with being in possession of cocaine and cannabis, according to court documents.

He was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on October 2 last year, in Warrington, Cheshire.

The actor had been open about his struggles with addiction, with entering rehab and trying to recover.

Danan appeared on ITV’s Celebrity Love Island as a contestant in 2005 and 2006 but did not win either series.

He also featured in the 2006 ITV2 reality show Calum, Fran And Dangerous Danan in which he, former Westlife bodyguard and Celebrity Love Island winner Fran Cosgrave, and Calum Best travelled across the US.

Best, the son of footballer George Best, took part in Celebrity Love Island and a reality travel programme with Danan, and described him as one of the “funniest, kindest, and most authentic people I’ve known”.

In an Instagram post after Danan’s death, he said: “Life wasn’t always easy for him, but he faced it with such heart and courage, and that inspired so many of us.

“We shared many laughs, chats, and unforgettable moments. My heart goes out to his loved ones right now. Rest easy, brother.”

EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney also paid tribute, saying on Instagram story that Danan “had a heart of gold”.

In 2017, Danan took part in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, when he was evicted early, and said at the time he hoped the series would give him a “second chance” at his career.

He regularly called for his return to Hollyoaks and later began the podcast The Morning After With Paul Danan, which lasted from 2019 until 2023.

In 2020 he started a drama workshop, Morning After Drama, which grew from online sessions during the pandemic to workshops in London, Oxford and the South West.

His other appearances included on E4’s Celebrity Coach Trip and Channel 4 sketch comedy programme The Kevin Bishop Show.

Danan discussed his substance abuse and recovery on ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2019, which he said began when he was a teenager.

He said he had to “work hard at it every day to keep in recovery”.

In 2010 he pleaded guilty to drugs and public order offences, and was fined £350 and referred to a drugs agency for support by Stevenage Magistrates’ Court.

A statement from Independent Creative Management said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”