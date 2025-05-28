Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate face criminal charges including rape

Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate are facing a string of criminal charges in the UK, prosecutors have confirmed.

Andrew Tate is accused of 10 charges including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain relating to three alleged victims.

Tristan Tate faces 11 charges including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking against one alleged victim.

An international arrest warrant was issued by Bedfordshire Police for the siblings over allegations dating back to between 2012 and 2015, which they deny.

The charges were authorised in January 2024 but full details have only been released now.

They are already facing prosecution in Romania over allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

The pair are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm against three women.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

“A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

“However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Lawyer Matt Jury, who is representing three women who are taking civil action against the Tates over separate allegations, said: “We welcome the clarity from the Crown Prosecution Service that our authorities are working to ensure the Tates face justice here in the UK – they cannot be allowed to escape extradition.

“At the same time, we ask once more that CPS admit its mistake in failing to prosecute Tate when he lived in the UK and finally charge him for the rape and assault of the other three women, our clients, who originally filed criminal complaints against him as long ago as 2014 but were failed by the system. They deserve justice, too.”

Their allegations were subject to a Hertfordshire Police investigation, which was closed in 2019.