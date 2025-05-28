Farmhouse on estate of former family home of Diana, Princess of Wales burnt down

A farmhouse on the estate of the former family home of Diana, Princess of Wales has been “burnt down by vandals”, her brother said.

Earl Spencer said he was “stunned” to learn that a farmhouse was burned down on the Althorp Estate in West Northamptonshire on Tuesday night, and added it was unoccupied at the time.

He posted two images on social media with the message, one of the building on fire and another in daylight showing the gutted farmhouse.

Earl Spencer posted on X saying: “Stunned to learn that one of ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩’s farmhouses – fortunately, unoccupied at the time – was apparently burnt down by vandals last night.

“With thanks to ⁦@northantsfire for doing their very best.

“So very sad that anyone would think this a fun thing to do.”