Fact check: More people are paying higher rate income tax than five years ago

During a speech, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the proportion of people who pay the higher rate of income tax has increased more than five-fold in half a decade.

Mr Farage said: “From the middle/late 1980s right though until about five years ago, the number of people who paid top-rate tax – i.e. what was 40%-plus all through the Major/Blair years – was about 1.5 million. About 1.5 million paid 40p or more. By the end of next year it will be eight million.”

Evaluation

It is unclear what Mr Farage is basing this claim on. The number of people paying the higher rate of tax is indeed nearing eight million at the moment, however that figure has not hovered around 1.5 million since the early 1990s.

The facts

How does income tax work in the UK?

UK income tax is split into different bands. For everything that a person earns up to £12,570 per year they do not pay any income tax (with exceptions for very high earners).

This is called the personal allowance and means that anyone earning below that amount pays no income tax.

For any earnings that someone makes between £12,571 and £50,270, they will pay 20% on that amount. This is called the “basic rate” of income tax. These people still pay no income tax on their income below £12,570.

For people who earn between £50,271 and £125,140, they pay 40% in income tax on that amount. This is called the “higher rate”. Then finally any income above £125,140 is taxed at 45%. This is called the “additional rate”.

In Scotland banding works differently to other parts of the UK.

How many people pay the higher rate of tax?

There has been an increase in recent years in the number of people paying the higher rate of income tax.

This is in large part due to the last government’s decision to freeze the income tax bands for six years until the 2027-28 tax year.

So instead of the £50,271 per year threshold rising every year, it has stayed the same for several years in a row. That means that as people get pay rises, it can push them into becoming higher-rate taxpayers.

Official data shows the number of people paying the higher rate of income tax has increased significantly, partly as a result of the freezes.

To count all higher-rate payers it is necessary to add together those in the official data listed as “higher rate” as well as those listed as “additional rate”. This is because everyone who pays the additional rate (of 45% on their income above £125,140) still pays the higher rate as well (of 40% on their income between £50,271 and £125,140).

This shows that a little over 7.4 million people were expected to pay the higher rate of income tax in the 2024-25 tax year. That is close to the eight million that Mr Farage claimed would pay the rate “by the end of next year”.

But it becomes less clear what Mr Farage might be referring to when looking at the historical data.

Five years ago – that is to say in the 2020-21 tax year – there were around 4.4 million people paying the higher rate of income tax. Around 433,000 of these also paid the additional rate.

The last time the figure dropped below four million was in the 2012-13 tax year, and it has not been below two million since the 1993-94 tax year.

The lowest the figure has been in the HM Revenue and Customs data – which stretches back to the 1990-91 tax year – was 1.6 million in 1991-92.

There has also been an increase of 2.9 million basic rate payers between 2020-21 and 2024-25, from 26.6 million to 29.5 million.

Reform UK did not reply to a request for clarification of Mr Farage’s comments.