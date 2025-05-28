Conviction of man over Koran burning ‘could resurrect crime of blasphemy’

The conviction of a man accused of religiously aggravated disorderly behaviour over the burning of a Koran outside the Turkish consulate in London could see a return to a prohibition on blasphemy, campaigners have warned.

Hamit Coskun, 50, allegedly shouted “f*** Islam”, “Islam is religion of terrorism” and “Koran is burning” as he held the flaming Islamic text aloft in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge, on February 13.

The charge sheet says that Coskun was motivated by hostility towards Muslims.

Coskun is accused of a religiously aggravated public order offence of using disorderly behaviour “within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress”, motivated by “hostility towards members of a religious group, namely followers of Islam”, contrary to the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 and the Public Order Act 1986.

He is also accused of an alternative charge of using disorderly behaviour “within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress”, contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Coskun is on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

His legal fees are being paid for by the Free Speech Union and the National Secular Society (NSS).

Stephen Evans, chief executive of the NSS said: “A successful prosecution in this case could represent the effective criminalisation of damaging a Koran in public, edging us dangerously close to a prohibition on blasphemy.

“The case also highlights the alarming use of public order laws to curtail our collective right to protest and free speech based on the subjective reactions of others.

“Establishing a right not to be offended threatens the very foundation of free expression.”

A spokesperson for Humanists UK said that a successful prosecution would “effectively resurrect the crime of blasphemy in England and Wales – 17 years after its abolition”.

They added: “This reintroduction of blasphemy by the back door would have profound consequences, not only for free expression in the UK but for the safety and wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of so-called ‘apostates’ in the UK and their right to freedom of thought and conscience.”