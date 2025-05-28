Answers for family ‘crucial’, say police as hunt continues for missing teenager

Detectives have said it is “crucial we get answers” for the family of a teenager who vanished three weeks ago.

Cole Cooper, 19, was last seen on May 7 on the A803 in Longcroft, Falkirk, and was reported missing two days later on May 9.

Prior to this he was captured on CCTV at around 6am on May 4, also in Longcroft.

Police searching for him have visited more than 220 homes as part of their investigation, more than 1,000 hours of CCTV footage has been seized, and a major incident portal has been set up for the public to share footage with officers.

A major search involving helicopters and drones was launched last week scouring Banknock, also in Falkirk, and the dive and marine unit have been involved.

Mr Cooper is around 5ft 10in, of medium build with short brown hair, and when last seen he was wearing a black puffer jacket and black jogging bottoms.

Cole Cooper, 19, was reported missing on May 9 (Police Scotland/PA)

He was last seen on the A803 at the intersection with Cumbernauld Road on May 7, just before 9pm.

He has links to Denny, Cumbernauld and Paisley, and plain clothes police officers are involved in the search along with high-visibility patrols.

Mr Cooper’s mother Wendy previously said: “My heart is totally broken, all I want is the safe return of my gorgeous, fun-loving boy. I feel so numb not knowing where he is.

“I’d like to thank the community and everyone who has helped in searching for Cole. Please, if you have any information that can help, report this to police.

“Cole, if you see this message, please get in contact as we just want to know you are safe. All I want is my son home. We all love and miss him so much.”

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, local area commander, said: “We have significant resources dedicated to finding Cole and we are urging the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.

“As part of our investigation, we have specialist resources from across the country assisting local officers.

“We have seized more than 1,000 hours of public and private CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

“Door-to-door inquiries are still being carried out and there will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while our searches are ongoing.

“This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers. I would encourage anyone with any information or questions to approach these officers.

“We understand this may be concerning for the community but please be assured we are working hard to find Cole.

“As well as carrying out these searches, there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“While this may not be as visible, please be assured we are working tirelessly to find Cole.”

He urged people to check outbuildings and sheds.

Mr Hatrick added: “We are fully committed to finding Cole. We are working hard to build up a picture of his movements and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

“Finding Cole is paramount and it is crucial we get answers for his family and friends on his whereabouts.

“Please think back – were you in the area at the time? Did you notice anyone matching Cole’s description?

“Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on. Any piece of information could prove crucial.

“If you know anything that could help, please speak to us.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident number 828 of Friday May 9.