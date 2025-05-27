Victims of UK’s worst-ever road accident remembered 50 years on

The 33 people who died following a coach crash in the Yorkshire Dales have been remembered on the 50th anniversary of what is often cited as the UK’s worst-ever road accident.

Those who died, and another 13 who were injured, were enjoying a pensioners’ day trip from Thornaby, near Middlesbrough, on a bus which left the road at Dibble’s Bridge, near Hebden, North Yorkshire, plunging 20ft and landing on its roof.

An inquest found the driver, who died in the crash, failed to negotiate the bend, which is at the bottom of a steep hill, due to faulty brakes.

The crash at Dibble’s Bridge resulted in 33 deaths (PA Archive)

A memorial service was conducted by the Bishop of Whitby on Tuesday at St Paul’s Church in Thornaby, and members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive and officers held a minute’s silence at County Hall in Northallerton.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport Keane Duncan said: “The Dibble’s Bridge coach crash remains one of the darkest days in British motoring history.

“Our thoughts are with the families and communities forever changed by the events of that day.

“In the years since, there have been significant and welcome improvements to vehicle safety standards, including to braking systems – progress shaped partly by this tragic incident.”

Mr Duncan said: “Sadly, though, we have seen further fatalities at Dibble’s Bridge since the 1975 crash, including three cyclists who have lost their lives on the bridge’s notoriously tricky descent.

“We’ve taken key steps to help reduce the risk of further tragedies, through improved road safety measures and enhanced signage.”

The coach plunged nearly 20ft into a field and rolled onto its roof (PA Archive)

Glenn Eastick, Chair of Thornaby Town Council and Mayor of Thornaby on Tees, said: “The Dibble’s Bridge coach crash was a moment that shocked the nation and left a lasting impact on our community.

“Today’s memorial at St Paul’s Church was an opportunity to remember those that sadly lost their lives 50 years ago.”

The 1975 tragedy followed an almost identical disaster at the same site 50 years earlier, when a coach crashed at Dibble’s Bridge, killing seven, in June 1925.