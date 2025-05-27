Tommy Robinson released from prison after sentence reduced

Political activist Tommy Robinson has been released from prison after serving a jail term for the civil offence of contempt of court.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, left HMP Woodhill on Tuesday after his 18-month sentence was reduced by four months at the High Court last week.

He was filmed speaking on his X social media channel for around 20 minutes with longer hair and a bushy beard, and wearing a rosary around his neck.

Robinson said he will organise a free speech festival in London for supporters later in the year.

Robinson was filmed with longer hair and a bushy beard on his release from prison (@TRobinsonNewEra/X/PA)

The activist was jailed in October after admitting multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021, which barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

He is currently facing two further, separate court cases, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 5 accused of harassing two journalists.

Robinson was charged with two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between August 5 and 7 2024.

He is also facing a separate trial in October next year over an accusation that he failed to provide the Pin for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024.