Stalker left radio DJ ‘unsafe and paranoid’ by repeatedly sending her messages

A stalker who left a radio DJ feeling “unsafe and paranoid” by repeatedly sending her letters, emails and gifts has been spared jail.

Keaton Adams, of Englefield Green, Surrey, even turned up at the Heart radio studio in Leicester Square in central London in January this year, asking to see presenter Katrina Ridley.

The 51-year-old persistently tried to contact Ms Ridley between November 1 2024 and February 20 2025 because he believed he was in a relationship with her, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

In December, 60 messages, some of which were “delusional in nature”, were sent in just three hours, prosecutors said.

One message sent to the radio station read: “I’m going to say goodnight now baby girl… I love you always.”

Adams contacted Ms Ridley on her personal email, wrote about her having “spyware” at his home and said they were going to get married in Australia, the court heard.

In December 2024, he sent coffee mugs to the studio with “I will always love you” printed on them.

Ms Ridley said in her victim impact statement that the stalking had “a huge impact” on her life, leaving her feeling “unsafe and paranoid” and unable to use public transport.

Adams had pleaded guilty to one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

A restraining order was put in place, banning Adams from contacting Ms Ridley or her colleagues and from visiting Leicester Square.