O’Neill ‘determined to see Casement Park over the line’

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she is “determined” to see the redevelopment of Casement Park.

The planned refurb of the derelict GAA ground in west Belfast has faced years of delay due to legal action by concerned residents and funding uncertainty.

Asked for an update on the situation during Executive Office questions on Tuesday by SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, Ms O’Neill said she consistently raises Casement Park with all levels of the British and Irish Governments.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

She was also due to meet with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to discuss it on Tuesday afternoon.

Currently plans for a 34,000-capacity venue on the site are in limbo due to a major funding gap of around £150 million.

Last year the UK government ended hopes that the Belfast venue would host Euro 2028 soccer games when it said it would not bridge the funding gap to deliver the reconstruction in time.

The Stormont Executive has committed £62.5 million to the redevelopment, the Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million while the GAA has pledged to contribute at least £15 million.

The UK Government has said it will decide if it will make a contribution to the build costs as part of next month’s UK-wide Spending Review.

However, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has made clear that even if the Government does divert money to the project, the sum will not alone bridge the current funding gap.

On Tuesday, Ms O’Neill said: “We have to put every bit of energy and effort that we have to ensure that it is will be built.

“This is an Executive flagship project.

“I am determined to see it over the line, and I’m determined to work with all partners to ensure that that is the case.”

DUP sports minister Gordon Lyons takes his seat at his first GAA match, the Armagh vs Derry Senior Football Championship, at the Athletic Ground in Armagh on Saturday (Peter Morrison/PA)

Referring to Mr Lyons attending his first GAA match in post at the weekend, Ms O’Neill said she hopes he “got a sense of how important it is to Gaels right across this island to play games in their own stadiums”.

“But I am absolutely determined to ensure that we get movement on Casement Park, and that means working with the minister, that means working with the British government, the Irish government, the GAA and all partners who are committed to ensuring that this project gets over the line.

“It is going to take all the partners working together to ensure that it is across the line.

“We missed a huge opportunity in terms of the Euros not being able to play and have our part in all of that, and the economic benefit that that would have brought to us all.

“It’s a long overdue home for Ulster Gaels, and it is now time to get it built.

“I can say that I am determined to continue to work with everybody to ensure that the funding contribution is put on the table so that we can get on with actually building the project.”