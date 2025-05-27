Liverpool parade driver arrested over attempted murder remains in custody

A driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving.

Merseyside Police believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said there was a total of 65 confirmed casualties following the incident in Water Street in the city centre on Monday.

More than 50 people, including children, were treated in different hospitals and 11 people remained there on Tuesday in a stable condition.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a heart attack.”

She added: “There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place.”

Ms Sims defended the policing operation during the parade, telling reporters that the force planned for “all contingencies” – including road closures and an armed police presence.

Providing an update on the investigation, Ms Jaundrill said the suspect, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, remains in custody and is being interviewed by officers.

Messages of support have been sent to the people of Liverpool since the incident, including from the King who said: “I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also said they were “deeply saddened” by the parade crash, adding: “What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.”

Speaking at an awards ceremony on Tuesday night, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the incident “showed the two faces of life”.

“The most beautiful face for a long, long time: the parade was incredible, the mood was incredible and from one second to another everything changed and we learned again there are more serious things in the world than football,” he said.

“Thoughts and prayers go to the injured people and their families as well.

“It should have been one of the greatest days in the history of the city, after a long, long time, because we didn’t have the opportunity to do it last time. I don’t know how and why it happened but we know what happened and that’s very bad.”

On Tuesday, a Liverpool fan described how he “locked eyes” with the driver and “pleaded for him to stop” moments before the car ploughed into him.

Jack Trotter, 22, was enjoying celebrating his team’s success when he found himself “face to face” with the vehicle.

Jack Trotter is helped after the incident in Water Street (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The stricken Northern Irishman was helped by fellow fans and locals into a nearby pub until emergency services arrived to take him to hospital.

Mr Trotter, from Newtownards, County Down, escaped without serious injury and has been discharged from hospital.

“He had slowed down. And then I put my hands up and pleaded for him to stop, and he wasn’t stopping,” he told the PA news agency.

The Princess Royal visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, where medical staff spoke of how they were “very, very fortunate” that there was not more injuries.

Divisional medical director for surgery at Aintree University Hospital Marc Lucky also told Anne that an alert had been put out for staff to come in following the incident.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visited the cordon of the incident along with the Liverpool Mayor on Tuesday afternoon.