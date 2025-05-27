Liverpool parade driver arrested over attempted murder and drug driving

A driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the force believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said there were a total of 65 confirmed casualties following the incident on Water Street in the city centre on Monday

More than 50 people, including children, were treated in different hospitals and 11 people remained there on Tuesday in a stable condition

Ms Sims said: “It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a heart attack.”

She added: “There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place.”

Ms Sims defended the policing operation during the parade, telling reporters that the force planned for “all contingencies” – including road closures and an armed police presence.

It followed the city’s metro mayor Steve Rotheram’s comments that the vehicle should not have been on the street and that questions about how the car was able to enter the road were “legitimate”.

Providing an update on the investigation, Ms Jaundrill said the suspect, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, remains in custody and is being interviewed by officers.

The senior officer said the force received help from neighbouring forces “due to the number of victims”.

Messages of support have been sent to the people of Liverpool since the incident, including from the King who said: “I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also said they were “deeply saddened” by the parade crash, adding: “What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.”

Videos on social media appeared to show people in the crowd attempting to get close to the driver in the lead up to the incident – with one managing to open the driver’s car door.

The driver can then be seen closing the door before accelerating into crowds on both sides of the street.

Members of the public also filmed the aftermath of the incident, with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window after attempting to chase the car down.

A large number of police officers could then be seen guarding the vehicle moments after the collision.

The Princess Royal visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, where medical staff spoke of how they were “very, very fortunate” that there were no more injuries.

Divisional medical director for surgery at Aintree University Hospital Marc Lucky also told Anne that an alert had been put out for staff to come in following the incident.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is expected to visit the cordon of the incident and meet with emergency personnel on Tuesday.