KFC to create 7,000 new jobs as it says fried chicken demand stronger than ever

KFC has unveiled plans to invest nearly £1.5 billion into its UK and Ireland chain and create 7,000 new jobs, as it said demand for fried chicken is stronger than it’s ever been.

The company said it wants to open another 500 restaurants over the next decade.

The plans form part of new growth ambitions as the chain looks to expand its reach across the nation and put money into its existing locations.

It is set to spend about £466 million on opening new restaurants, with a focus on building flagship sites and drive-thrus in places like Ireland and the North West of England where it can tap into growing demand.

The cash will also go toward upgrading more than 200 existing restaurants, representing about a fifth of its entire chain, with a new design and the latest digital features.

KFC says on its website that it is offering up to a £20,000 “finder’s fee” to landlords and property experts who introduce a site it can build on.

The expansion will result in about 7,000 new jobs being created across the UK and Ireland business and its supply chain, over the next five years, according to the group.

This will include jobs in restaurants and as managers, kitchen-based jobs, and a newly-created “guest experience” role across the chain.

It currently has more than 1,000 restaurants in the UK and Ireland and hires about 30,000 staff.

Investment is also earmarked for KFC’s suppliers, including spending on fresh chicken, gravy, and salads.

Rob Swain, KFC UK and Ireland’s general manager, said: “We’ve been serving customers in the UK for 60 years now, but we’ve never seen such strong demand for freshly prepared, fried chicken as we’re seeing today.”

He added that the company was “doubling down” on its commitment to the UK and Ireland with its £1.49 billion total investment.