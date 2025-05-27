John Lewis rental home plan gets go-ahead after planning appeal

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has won an appeal to push through controversial plans to redevelop a Waitrose store and build hundreds of new homes in west London.

The employee-owned business, which has been seeking to diversify its operations, had faced local opposition over plans to build 428 rental homes in West Ealing.

JLP first submitted its build-to-rent redevelopment plan almost two years ago and launched an appeal in June last year after the local council failed to decide on its proposals.

On Tuesday, the retail group, which also runs the Waitrose supermarket chain, said a Government planning inspector confirmed the plans were given the go-ahead.

It is the latest planning decision where Government planning officials have stepped in to approve applications in order to help speed up developments.

The proposed homes are near to West Ealing Crossrail station and include 83 affordable rental homes.

The project is one of developments being pursued by a £500 million joint venture between JLP and investment firm Aberdeen Group.

Katherine Russell, director of build-to-rent at JLP, said: “We’re pleased that the Inspector has found in favour of the multimillion-pound investment that will create vital new housing and a modernised Waitrose store to serve a community we have been part of for decades.

“The decision underpins a clear policy commitment to supporting brownfield development close to key transport hubs.

“We will continue to work closely with local people to bring forward the development responsibly and ensure it delivers long-term benefits, both to residents and the wider community as a whole.”

Svitlana Gubriy, head of indirect real assets at the Aberdeen Group, said: “We are incredibly excited about the future of the build-to-rent sector, which is undergoing a transformative shift.

“With the fundamentals of demand and supply supporting steady cash flows and sustaining long-term value of the sector, the focus is increasingly shifting on fostering community engagement and addressing local needs.”