Hackers steal Adidas customer data in cyber attack

Adidas said customers’ personal information has been stolen in a cyber attack.

The sportswear giant said hackers stole “mainly” contact information of people who have dealt with its customer service desk.

An Adidas spokesperson told the PA news agency on Tuesday that the incident “has no operational impact”.

Passwords, credit card information and payments-related data are not affected by the breach, the company said.

The Adidas hack comes after Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods faced massive disruption in recent weeks following cyber attacks.

Marks & Spencer said last week that the hack would cost it about £300 million after being targeted around the Easter weekend.

A statement on the Adidas website said: “Adidas recently became aware that an unauthorised external party obtained certain consumer data through a third-party customer service provider.

“We immediately took steps to contain the incident and launched a comprehensive investigation, collaborating with leading information security experts.

“The affected data does not contain passwords, credit card or any other payment-related information.

“It mainly consists of contact information relating to consumers who had contacted our customer service help desk in the past.

“Adidas is in the process of informing potentially affected consumers as well as appropriate data protection and law enforcement authorities consistent with applicable law.

“We remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and security of our consumers, and sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern caused by this incident.”