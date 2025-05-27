Farage: Sarwar has introduced sectarianism into Scottish politics

Nigel Farage has accused the leader of Scottish Labour of having “introduced sectarianism into Scottish politics”.

The Reform UK leader defended his party’s attack ad against Anas Sarwar as he played it in full at a press conference in London which was aired live by national broadcasters.

Labour and the SNP have condemned the ad, which the party spent thousands of pounds on, as “racist” and have called for Meta to remove it from Facebook.

In the video, clips are played of Mr Sarwar encouraging people from south Asian communities to get involved in politics.

Defending the ad after playing it to a room of journalists, Mr Farage said: “So it was Anas Sarwar that introduced sectarianism into Scottish politics, making it perfectly clear his priority was to a certain section of the community.

“All we’ve done is to put out the exact words spoken by him without any comment, we’ve said nothing, just that we will represent the people of that constituency.

“The fact that they, having chosen to go down the sectarian route, choose to throw accusations back at us says to me that we are winning.”

In the ad, Reform claims Mr Sarwar, who was born in Glasgow to Pakistani Muslim parents, will “prioritise” Pakistani people.

Mr Sarwar is not heard saying that, with clips showing him saying: “Pakistanis need (to be) represented in every mainstream political party in Scotland and across the UK.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has described the ad as a ‘very deliberate dog whistle’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The clip then cuts to a different part of the speech, with Mr Sarwar saying: “The days where south Asian communities get to lead political parties and get to lead countries is upon us.”

Mr Sarwar has condemned the ad as a “very deliberate dog whistle”.

He previously told the PA news agency that Reform UK was questioning “my identity, my belonging and my loyalty to the country in which I was born”.

He added: “I am a Scot, a proud Scot. Having worked in Scotland’s NHS, I want to deliver a fairer and better Scotland.

“What these guys are, are chancers who want to play on people’s fears, to divide us rather than actually deliver meaningful solutions for the people of Scotland.”

The ad is part of Reform UK’s campaign in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election, which will be held next week.