Edinburgh winter festivals worth almost £200 million to city – report

Edinburgh’s winter festivals were worth almost £200 million to the city last year, despite the cancellation of the outdoor Hogmanay events, according to a new report.

Research published by events organiser Unique Assembly found that more than 2.8 million people visited Edinburgh’s seasonal attractions, which included an ice rink, Christmas market and a funfair.

Outdoor Hogmanay events including the Street Party, Concert in the Gardens and the midnight fireworks were cancelled on December 31 last year due to worsening weather conditions, days after the torchlight procession was cancelled amid high winds.

However all indoor Hogmanay events went ahead and welcomed an estimated audience of more than 25,000 people over four days.

The report found that the total economic impact of Edinburgh’s Winter Festivals was £198 million, combining the financial impact of both Edinburgh’s Christmas (£150 million) and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay (£48 million.)

Alan Thomson, from Unique Assembly, said: “We take a lot of heart from this report that, even having lost our outdoor events at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to weather, the Winter Festivals have still delivered not just wonderful and joyful opportunities for people to come together, but also huge benefits for the people of Edinburgh and for Scotland across traders, local families, communities and charities and our tourism businesses.

“We are working on our plans for this coming winter’s celebrations and look forward to sharing those with you very soon.”

The seven weeks of winter events and attractions were created and designed by Unique Assembly on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council.

Fireworks welcome in 2024 in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

An annual audience survey of more than 3,000 people found that more than 70% of visitors from outside the city cited Edinburgh’s Christmas as their main reason for travelling to Scotland’s capital.

Margaret Graham, Edinburgh City Council culture and communities convener, said: “The findings of this report demonstrate that Edinburgh’s world-famous winter festivals don’t only draw a huge international crowd, boosting the economy and adding to the city’s vibrant calendar of events, but, crucially, they deliver significant benefits to Edinburgh’s local communities, businesses and charities.

“This is despite the cancellation of last year’s outdoor events, showing just how far-reaching the programme of events is.

“I look forward to finding out more about this year’s plans, which look set to brighten the city in the winter months.”

Early-bird tickets for this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party and Torchlight Procession go on sale on Friday May 30 at 10am at edinburghshogmanay.com