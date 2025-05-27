Charles to open Canada’s parliament with speech

The King will make history when he becomes only the second British monarch to give the address at the state opening of the Canadian parliament.

Charles’ second day in the capital Ottawa will see him follow the precedent set by Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 and open the first session of the 45th parliament.

The King will be delivering the words of the Canadian government, similar to a UK State opening of parliament, but commentators will be looking for any veiled references to US President Donald Trump.

Canada has faced the unwanted attention of Mr Trump who has launched a trade war against his neighbour and made threats to annex the country as America’s 51st state.

King Charles III holds an audience with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney at Rideau Hall, Ottawa (Victoria Jones/PA)

Commenting on the aims of his administration, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said the King’s speech would “outline the government’s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe”.

The Canadian leader also praised the “historic ties” between his nation and the UK “that crises only fortify” ahead of the King and Queen’s welcome to Ottawa on Monday.

During the first day of their two-day visit to Canada, Charles and Camilla experienced all aspects of Canadian life from street hockey to a greeting from indigenous people, a trip widely seen as a show of support for the country in the face of challenges from the US leader.

Mr Carney was by the royal couple’s side for part of their first day in the Canadian capital and he described the role the King will play at the state opening of the Canadian Parliament as an “historic honour” that “matches the weight of our times”.