Anne thanks medical staff who treated those injured in Liverpool victory parade

Medical staff who treated those injured when a car drove into crowds at the Liverpool victory parade have told the Princess Royal they were “very, very fortunate” there were not more major injuries.

Anne visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Tuesday where she met nurses, consultants and paramedics, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the football club, after 47 people were injured on Water Street on Monday.

Divisional medical director for surgery at Aintree University Hospital Marc Lucky told the princess they had put out an alert for staff to come in.

He said: “It’s a very good example of the resilience and people volunteering. We had too many people, which is a very interesting complaint to have.”

The Princess Royal chats to people during a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)

He told the royal the injuries were not “major traumas”.

He said: “We were very, very fortunate yesterday, I must say.”

Consultant Jay Rathore said: “Most of the injuries were limb injuries. No life-threatening, we were able to manage them.”

Specialist paramedic Susan McCormick told Anne she was one of the first responders on scene as she and a colleague were treating a man for something unrelated when the incident happened.

The Princess Royal talks to medical staff at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)

Advanced paramedic Gary Fitzpatrick told Anne: “We actually had a plan before the event so we were quite prepared for the situation.”

Nurses told Anne that planning they had done for major incidents kicked in on the day and processes worked.

Liverpool City Council leader Liam Robinson thanked Anne for her visit.

He said: “We really appreciate you still coming, because it will mean a lot to the people of the city.”

The princess was already due to be in Liverpool on Tuesday to visit Cunard ship the Queen Anne, which arrived on Monday as part of the shipping line’s 185th anniversary celebrations.

A photo exhibition which had been due to be held to celebrate the anniversary was cancelled following the incident at the parade.