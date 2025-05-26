Trump agrees to delay 50% tariffs on EU imports until July 9

A 50% tariff on EU imports to the US has been delayed from June 1 until July 9 following a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Donald Trump said.

Speaking to reporters in New Jersey late on Sunday, the US president said the delay was to allow time for “serious negotiations” with the bloc.

“(Mrs von der Leyen) called me… and she asked for an extension on the June 1 date,” Mr Trump said.

“She said she wants to get down to serious negotiations because… I’ve told anybody that would listen, they have to do that.

“We had a very nice call and I agreed to move it… I believe July 9 will be the date, that was the date she requested.

“She said we will rapidly get together and see if we can work something out.”

In a later post on his Truth Social account, the president said: “I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union.

“I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so. The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly.”

In April, Mr Trump announced a 20% tariff on EU goods being sold into the US. He later reduced that to 10% until July 8 to allow for time for talks with Brussels on a potential agreement.

However on Friday, Mr Trump claimed the talks were “going nowhere” and said he was recommending that the 50% tariff rate come into effect on June 1.

In a post on X, Mrs von der Leyen said: “Good call with @POTUS.

“The EU and US share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship. Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively.

“To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9.”