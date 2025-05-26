Man detained after car collides with pedestrians during Premier League parade

A man has been detained after a car collided with pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

Emergency services descended on Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident.

The car stopped at the scene and a man was detained.

Emergency services descended on Water Street (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Prime Minister and the Home Secretary are being kept updated about the events, the PA news agency understands.

People were injured in the incident, with images capturing someone being taken away on a stretcher and a man walking with his arm around a police officer for support.

Footage showed police cordons in place around the heavily littered road, with a large police presence, ambulances and a fire engine also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, whose seat includes the city centre, said: “I sincerely hope all those involved are safe and get home to their loved ones soon.”

While a spokesman for Liverpool City Council confirmed the local authority is liaising with police about the incident.

A man leant on a police officer for support (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Liverpool FC held an open-top bus parade to celebrate its Premier League triumph, with fans lining the streets along the 10-mile route.

Councillor John Hughes estimated in excess of one million people were attending, beating the 750,000 present for the 2019 Champions League parade.

Hundreds ignored police advice not to climb on structures – or adhere to the ‘no pyro’ request – as every vantage point, ranging from multi-storey car parks, scaffolding, rooftops, on top of petrol stations, traffic lights and lamp posts, was taken.