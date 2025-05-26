Dozens of bus services cancelled as drivers strike in pay dispute

More than 40 bus services have been cancelled across Ayrshire as bus drivers stage the first strike in six weeks of planned action over a pay dispute.

Bus operator Stagecoach apologised to passengers and listed 41 services which had been cancelled on Monday, with dozens more across the west of Scotland running to a limited timetable.

Stagecoach said the industrial action by more than 400 Unite members “will disrupt our services and inconvenience our customers”.

The firm added: “We’re working hard to minimise the impact of this disruption, but unfortunately, the limited services we’re running will affect customers travelling in and around Ayrshire.

“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Stagecoach said services in Ayrshire on Monday are being operated by drivers from other depots.

Monday’s strike will be followed by two further strike days on June 2 and 6, and then six weeks of continuous action starting on June 9 and lasting until July 21.

Unite said previously around 430 Stagecoach drivers will take action after last minute pay talks did not lead to an improvement in an “unacceptable” 4% pay offer previously rejected by members.

The union said buses operating out of several depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan and Kilmarnock servicing bus routes in Ayrshire, Lanarkshire and Glasgow, would be affected.

Siobhan McCready, Unite industrial officer, said: “Stagecoach West Scotland have not improved their pay offer in six months.

“The drivers are being asked to fund a pay rise by working longer hours, taking longer unpaid breaks and losing a week of annual leave.

“This is simply unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated by Unite.”

She added: “Widespread and prolonged industrial action is set to hit bus services across the west of Scotland because this company doesn’t seem capable of listening to its workers.

“It’s not right that the drivers are the lowest paid across the whole of the Stagecoach group.

“Our members deserve a fair rate and that’s what we are determined to get for them.”

Unite said members voted by 98% to take industrial action after rejecting the 4% pay offer which was tabled in November.

A Stagecoach spokesperson previously said Ayrshire staff have rejected a two-year pay deal involving an increase to their hourly pay rate of 11.8%.

The spokesperson added: “We urge Unite to reconsider its position and return to the negotiating table.

“Our commitment remains to reach a fair and sustainable agreement – one that supports our employees while ensuring the long-term viability of our services across west Scotland.”

The spokesperson added on Monday: “Stagecoach is operating services across Ayrshire today, Monday May 26 on a reduced timetable, with some services unfortunately unable to operate due to industrial action.

“We’re committed to keeping communities connected and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Customers are advised to check the latest updates on our website stagecoachbus.com/serviceupdates.

“Normal bus services in the region will resume on Tuesday May 27.”