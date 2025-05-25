Three remain in custody over crash that left policeman in critical condition

Three people remain in custody over a crash that has left a police officer fighting for his life.

Pc Christopher Miller is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car which did not stop on the B416 Bells Hill in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday night.

Two men, aged 28 and 38, both from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and on Sunday the force was given permission to keep them in custody.

Detective Superintendent Will Crowther said Pc Christopher Miller was in hospital with life-threatening injuries (James Manning/PA)

A 37-year-old woman, also from the Berkshire town, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Speaking to reporters outside a police building in Taplow, Buckinghamshire, on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Will Crowther, said: “On Thursday, one of our officers was seriously injured whilst simply doing his job. He is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The officer was involved in a collision with a white BMW vehicle, which did not stop at the scene.”

Pc Miller, 38, has spent five years with the roads policing unit and has been in the police for 13 years, and his family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, as are his closest colleagues, Thames Valley Police said.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident and urge anyone who may have footage to come forward.

“We want to hear from anybody that witnessed a white BMW driving erratically in the areas of Stoke Poges and Slough between 8pm on Thursday evening until around 1am on the morning of Friday, May 23,” Det Supt Crowther said.

“If you saw the vehicle, we urge you to please check your dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which may have captured something that could assist us with this investigation.

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said Thames Valley Police wished Pc Miller a ‘swift and full recovery’ (James Manning/PA)

“We are conducting an extensive investigation and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.”

It is understood the white BMW has been recovered by police.

Thames Valley Police Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs added: “All officers should expect to return home safely after each tour of duty, and we wish Christopher a swift and full recovery.

“We have all been affected by this, right across Thames Valley Police. I want to thank our local communities for all their support and the wider public for the supportive messages we have received.”

A third man, 43, also from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice has been bailed.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250252869.