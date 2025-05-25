Police officer fighting for his life after collision while on duty is named

A police officer fighting for his life in hospital after being seriously injured in a collision while on duty has been named by Thames Valley Police as Pc Christopher Miller.

Four people have now been arrested in connection with the collision on the B416 Bells Hill in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday night.

Thames Valley Police said a white BMW did not stop in the incident and on Sunday afternoon confirmed that Pc Miller, 38, remained in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

Detective Superintendent Will Crowther said Pc Christopher Miller was in hospital with life-threatening injuries (James Manning/PA)

Two men, aged 28 and 38, both from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remain in custody.

A third man, aged 43, also from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice and has since been released on police bail, officers said.

The force confirmed on Sunday they had arrested a fourth person, a 37-year-old woman, from Slough, on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Speaking to reporters outside a police building in Taplow, Buckinghamshire, Detective Superintendent Will Crowther, said: “On Thursday, one of our officers was seriously injured whilst simply doing his job. He is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“We are now in a position to confirm that the injured officer is Pc Christopher Miller from our Roads Policing Unit.

“The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Thursday May 22, on the B416 Bells Hill, Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire.

“The officer was involved in a collision with a white BMW vehicle, which did not stop at the scene.

“Christopher has sustained very serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition. His family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, as are his closest colleagues.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident and urge anyone who may have footage to come forward.

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said Thames Valley Police wished Pc Miller a ‘swift and full recovery’ (James Manning/PA)

“We want to hear from anybody that witnessed a white BMW driving erratically in the areas of Stoke Poges and Slough between 8pm on Thursday evening until around 1am on the morning of Friday, May 23,” Det Supt Crowther said.

“We believe that after the collision the BMW will have sustained damage to the front of the car.

“If you saw the vehicle, we urge you to please check your dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which may have captured something that could assist us with this investigation.

“We are conducting an extensive investigation and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“I believe there are people out there that know who is responsible.

“If you know what happened or have information that could help, I urge you to please come forward. You can do so in the strictest of confidence.

“We need your help. Thank you.”

Thames Valley Police Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs added: “All officers should expect to return home safely after each tour of duty, and we wish Christopher a swift and full recovery.

“We have all been affected by this, right across Thames Valley Police. I want to thank our local communities for all their support and the wider public for the supportive messages we have received.”

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250252869.