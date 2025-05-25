Man charged following crossbow incident at Glasgow hospital

A man has been charged following an incident which saw a person enter a Glasgow hospital carrying a crossbow.

Police were called to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at about 6.30am on Friday.

Specialist firearms officers were among those who attended, but police confirmed the weapon had not been fired and there were no injuries.

Police have now confirmed that a 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in court in due course.

The atrium of the hospital was closed for a “short time” and traffic was temporarily diverted around the hospital, but a spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said there had been no disruption to services.