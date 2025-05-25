Almost 200 Marilyn Monroe lookalikes take the plunge for charity swim

Almost 200 Marilyn Monroe lookalikes have made a splash at a Co Dublin beach for a Hollywood-themed charity swim.

Sporting retro swimsuits and blonde wigs, swimmers dressed as the famous film star took the plunge at Balcarrick Beach in Donabate for Marilyn’s Mater Paddle.

Sunday’s event, now in its second year, was organised to raised funds for women’s cancer care in Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

The goal was to generate funds to support the hospital in speeding up cancer diagnosis, enhancing treatments and providing world-class care to women from all over Ireland who come through its doors.